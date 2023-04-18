Bell Witch releasing new album THIS Friday (watch a making-of video)

Bell Witch have finally officially announced the long-awaited followup to 2017's beloved Mirror Reaper, which also follows 2020's Stygian Bough Volume I, a joint album with frequent collaborator Aerial Ruin. It's called Future’s Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate, and it hits streaming services THIS Friday (4/21), the same day that Bell Witch perform the album in full at Roadburn. Vinyl, cassette, and CD come out June 9 via Profound Lore (pre-order). A 72-second making-of video is out now, and you can check that out below.

The Clandestine Gate was produced by longtime collaborator Billy Anderson, and like Mirror Reaper, it's one long 83-minute track. It's also the first chapter in a planned triptych of longform albums, which will be collectively known as Future's Shadow.

"Eventually, the end of the last album will be looped around to the first to make a circle," says bassist Dylan Desmond. "It can be continuously looped, like a day cycle. This would be dawn. The next one would be noon. The following one would be sundown, with dawn and sundown both having something of night."

Watch the trailer: