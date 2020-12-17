Bell Witch’s 10 favorite albums of 2020
Earlier this year, Seattle doom metal duo Bell Witch (Dylan Desmond and Jesse Shreibman) released an excellent collaborative album with Aerial Ruin (aka Erik Moggridge, who appears on all Bell Witch albums), Stygian Bough Volume I, and with 2020 coming to a close, Dylan and Jesse made us a list of their ten favorite albums released this year. Here it is, in no particular order:
October Falls - Syys
Ulcerate - Stare Into Death and Be Still
Sangre de Merdago - Xuntas
Eye of Nix - Ligeia
Spectral Voice/Anhedonist split
Atramentus - Stygian
Necrot - Mortal
Primitive Man - Immersion
Paysage d’Hiver - Im Wald
Almyrkvi/Ruins of Beverast split
What do you think of their list? Stream Stygian Bough Volume I and some of Bell Witch's picks below...
--
