Bell Witch’s 10 favorite albums of 2020

Earlier this year, Seattle doom metal duo Bell Witch (Dylan Desmond and Jesse Shreibman) released an excellent collaborative album with Aerial Ruin (aka Erik Moggridge, who appears on all Bell Witch albums), Stygian Bough Volume I, and with 2020 coming to a close, Dylan and Jesse made us a list of their ten favorite albums released this year. Here it is, in no particular order:

October Falls - Syys

Ulcerate - Stare Into Death and Be Still

Sangre de Merdago - Xuntas

Eye of Nix - Ligeia

Spectral Voice/Anhedonist split

Atramentus - Stygian

Necrot - Mortal

Primitive Man - Immersion

Paysage d’Hiver - Im Wald

Almyrkvi/Ruins of Beverast split

What do you think of their list? Stream Stygian Bough Volume I and some of Bell Witch's picks below...

--

Browse our Best of 2020 tag for more year-end lists.