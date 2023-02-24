Bella White announces new album ‘Among Other Things,’ shares new song & video

Country singer Bella White has announced her new album Among Other Things, due April 21 via Rounder Records (pre-order). It was produced by Jonathan Wilson and features Big Thief's Buck Meek on guitar, and it includes recent singles "The Way I Oughta Go" and "Rhododendron," as well as the just-released "Break My Heart." Bella says:

Out of all of the songs I've written, "Break My Heart" is probably the most explicitly about getting dumped. I wrote it with no intention of ever sharing it. I didn’t even feel any particular emotional attachment to it like I do with my other songs, because it was such an isolated experience, zooming in on one specific moment in time. That said, bringing it to life by turning a valley into a peak felt deeply cathartic. It’s a heartbreaker that I hope will at least get you moving.

Check out the Neta Ben Ezra-directed video below.

Bella White -- 2023 Tour Dates

SXSW

Mar 16 - Luck Reunion - Willie Nelson’s Ranch - Austin, TX

Mar 16 - Official SXSW Showcase - Coopers BBQ - Austin, TX

Mar 17 - Yeti Showcase - 220 S. Congress - Austin, TX

Mar 17 - The imogene + willie party - imogene + willie store - Austin, TX

Apr 28 - Stagecoach - Indio, CA

May 19 - Sleeping In The Woods Songwriter Festival - Monticello, KY

Jun 18 - Black Deer Festival, Tunbridge Wells, UK

Jun 20 - The Glad Cafe - Glasgow, SCOTLAND

Jun 24 - Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival - Rotterdam, ZH, NETHERLANDS

Jul 14 - Under the Big Sky Music & Arts Festival, White Fish, MT