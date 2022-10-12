Bella White shares new song & video “Rhododendron” ft. Buck Meek & Jonathan Wilson

Canadian-born, Nashville-based country singer Bella White has been on the rise since releasing her 2020 debut album Just Like Leaving, which caught the attention of Rounder Records who signed her last year. She recently released her first single for Rounder, "The Way I Oughta Go," and today she follows it with new single "Rhododendron." Both songs were produced by Jonathan Wilson and feature Big Thief's Buck Meek on guitar, both of whom are in the new video for "Rhododendron," which was filmed in the studio.

This new song's more somber than the previous single, as Bella explains: "I wrote ‘Rhododendron’ on Mother’s Day while staying at my mum’s house during the middle of the pandemic. She was away and I was missing her. I looked out of her bedroom window and saw a robin building a nest. I began to think of the importance of mothers and daughters, and how hard our mothers -- or anyone who wears those shoes -- works to keep us alive. I felt wistful and melancholy." Both songs are great in their own ways, and you can check out the videos for both below. Bella's also about to begin a co-headlining Southwest/West Coast tour with Taylor Ashton, and those dates are listed below too.

Bella White -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/15 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio,TX *

10/16 - Mohawk - Austin, TX *

10/17 - Tulips - Fort Worth, TX *

10/19 - Goosetown Tavern - Denver, CO *

10/20 - Community House at Colorado Chautauqua - Boulder, CO *

10/22 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT *

10/24 - Club Congress - Tucson, AZ *

10/25 - Last Exit Live - Phoenix, AZ *

10/27 - The Siren - Morro Bay, CA *

10/29 - Almost Famous Wine Lounge - Livermore, CA *

*= w/ Taylor Ashton