Belle & Sebastian announce 2023 tour

Belle & Sebastian will be back in North America in spring 2023. Dates kick off April 24 in Guadalajara, Mexico and wrap up May 19 in Kalamazoo, MI, with stops along the way in Milwaukee, Detroit, Toronto, Burlington, New Haven, Jersey City, Atlanta, Ft Lauderdale, St Louis and more. All dates are listed below.

The Jersey City show is at White Eagle Hall on May 9 and tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 AM local time.

Belle & Sebastian released A Bit of Previous earlier this year and toured this summer.

attachment-belle sebastian north american tour 2023 loading...

BELLE & SEBASTIAN - 2022-2023 TOUR DATES

Nov 9 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

Nov 10 – Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building

Nov 13 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall - Student's Union

Nov 14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

Nov 15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

Nov 17 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy Sheffield

Nov 18 – Liverpool, UK @ Olympia

Nov 19 – Hull UK @ Asylum, Hull University Union

Nov 21 – Aberdeen, UK @ Beach Ballroom

Nov 23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

Nov 24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 City Hall

Nov 25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

Nov 27 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

Nov 28 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

Nov 29 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall Southampton

Nov 30 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

Dec 5 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Complejo Art Media

Dec 7 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera

Dec 9 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Audio

Dec 10 – Rio De Janiero, BR @ Circo Voador

Dec 12 – Montevideo, UY @ La Trastienda

Jan 8 – Rennes, FR @ Le Mem

Jan 10 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris

Jan 11 – Utrech, NL @ Tivoli Grote Zaal

Jan 13 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier

Jan 14 ­– Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle

Jan 16 – Gothenburg, SE @ Tradgarn

Jan 17 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia

Jan 18 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Jan 19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhagen Vega

Jan 21 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

Jan 22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Jan 23 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra Limmathaus

Jan 25 –Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ Co-op de Mai

Jan 26 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

Apr 24 – Guadalajara, MX @ Theatre Diana

Apr 25 – Mexico City, MX @ Metropolitan Theatre

Apr 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

Apr 29 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Apr 30 ­– Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

May 2 – Toronto, ON @ History

May 3 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

May 4 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

May 5 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

May 6 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

May 8 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson

May 9 – Jersey City, NY @ White Eagle Hall

May 10 – Richmond, VA @ The National

May 12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

May 13 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 14 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

May 15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing

May 17 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

May 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 19 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery (Outdoor)