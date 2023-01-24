Belle & Sebastian cancel North American tour due to Stuart Murdoch’s health issues

Belle & Sebastian have canceled their spring North American tour, which included a NYC-area show at White Eagle Hall on May 9. "As you might be aware my health took a dive around November 2022," frontman Stuart Murdoch wrote in a statement. "While I am hoping that I will improve over the coming months, we felt it would be a safer route to cancel this tour and leave a clear path to recovery, rather than take a risk and have to cancel at the last minute."

"We had a great plan in place, to release our second Ip in six months and hit America up again! While the record made it out, we're going to have to wait a bit longer until we can tour it," Murdoch continued.

The band also had to cancel their fall tour of the UK, Europe and South America. Murdoch told Rolling Stone in a recent interview that it was because of his chronic fatigue syndrome which has plagued him for decades. "Thirty years on and still dealing with the same old shit.”

"Thanks to everyone who bought tickets for the shows and for those of you who've reached out with love and support recently," the band say. "We hope to be playing to you all soon."

We hope so too, feel better, Stuart!

As Stuart mentioned, Belle & Sebastian surprise-released Late Developers -- their second album within a year -- earlier this month. Listen to that below.