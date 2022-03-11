Belle & Sebastian share “If They’re Shooting at You” in support of Ukraine

Belle & Sebastian have shared a new song, "If They're Shooting at You," in support of those affected by the war in Ukraine, giving all artist income from the song -- from streaming and digital sales as well as publishing royalties -- to the Red Cross.

"When the situation in Ukraine first started to happen it became clear that the lives of the people there, and probably ‘ours’ too, were never going to be the same," says frontman Stuart Murdoch. "The band had just started rolling out tracks for our new album, and it all felt a bit silly to be honest. We had one track called ‘If They’re Shooting At You’, it’s a song about being lost, broken and under threat of violence. The key line is ‘if they’re shooting at you kid you must be doing something right.’ We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and hope that their pain and suffering can be brought to a halt as soon as possible."

The video for the song features photos and works by Ukrainian photographers and creatives that was compiled by Marisa Privitera Murdoch, and you can watch that, and read more from Stuart, below.

"If They're Shooting at You" is on Belle & Sebastian's new album, A Bit of Previous, that will be out May 6 via Matador. Preorder the vinyl edition with Indie Exclusive cover art.

Belle & Sebastian will be on tour this year, including an NYC show at SummerStage at Central Park on June 16 with Los Bitchos.