Belle & Sebastian share new single “A Bit of Previous,” on tour now
Belle & Sebastian have a history of releasing some of their best songs on EPs or as non-LP singles, from "Dog on Wheels" and "Waking Up to Us" to "Legal Man" and "Your Cover's Blown." Still it seems especially contrarian to leave the title track off your just-released album of the same name. Technically, "A Bit of Previous" came on a bonus 7" with pre-order copies of the album and now that song is officially out as a standalone single.
If "A Bit of Previous" had been on the album, it would've been one of the strongest songs on an already great record and sparkles with the kind of jangly guitar that might have you wondering "Did Johnny Marr play on this?" The video, directed and illustrated by Graham Samuels, is pretty special, too. Watch that below.
Belle & Sebastian are currently on tour in North America and will hit NYC at SummerStage in Central Park on June 16 with Los Bitchos opening. All tour dates are listed below.
Belle & Sebastian - 2022/2023 Tour Dates:
Jun-8: The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company +
Jun-10: Beer City Music Hall, Oklahoma City +
Jun-11: Stubb’s Waller Creek, Austin #
Jun-13: Ryman Auditorium, Nashville #
Jun-14: The Ritz, Raleigh ^
Jun-15: Wolf Trap, Vienna ^
Jun-16: SummerStage, Central Park, NY #
Jun-17: Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia #
Jun-18: Roadrunner, Boston #
Jul-1: Spain, Barcelona, Vida Festival
Jul-2: Spain, Madrid, Noches del Botanico,
Jul-15 Bristol, UK Lloyds Amphitheatre, Bristol Harbourside
Jul-16 Stirling, UK Cardross Estate, Doune The Rabbit Hole
Nov-13 Cardiff, UK Great Hall - Student's Union
Nov-14 London, UK The Roundhouse
Nov-15 London, UK The Roundhouse
Nov -17 Sheffield, UK O2 Academy Sheffield
Nov-18 Liverpool, UK Olympia
Nov -19 Hull, UK Asylum, Hull University Union
Nov-21 Aberdeen, UK Beach Ballroom
Nov-23 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall
Nov-24 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Nov-25 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy
Nov-27 Cambridge, UK Corn Exchange
Nov-28 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham
Nov-29 Southampton, UK O2 Guildhall Southampton
Nov-30 Brighton, UK Brighton Dome
Jan 8th, 2023 France - Le Mem, Rennes
Jan-10 France, Paris, Casino de Paris
Jan-11 Holland, Utrecht, Tivoli Grote Zaal
Jan-13 – Luxemborg City, Luxemborg, den Atelier
Jan-14 Germany, Hamburg, Laeiszhalle
Jan-16 Sweden, Gothenburg Tradgarn
Jan-17 Sweden, Stockholm Filadelfia
Jan-18 Norway, Oslo Sentrum Scene
Jan-19 Denmark, Copenhagen Vega
Jan-21 Germany, Berlin Tempodrom
Jan-22 Germany, Munich Muffathalle
Jan-23 Switzerland, Zurich X-tra Limmathaus
Jan-25 France, Clermont-Ferrand, Co-op de Mai
Jan-26 Italy, Milan Fabrique
* with Divino Niño
+ with Thee Sacred Souls
% with Tennis and Thee Sacred Souls
# with Los Bitchos
^ with Japanese Breakfast and Los Bitchos