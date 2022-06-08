Belle & Sebastian share new single “A Bit of Previous,” on tour now

Belle & Sebastian have a history of releasing some of their best songs on EPs or as non-LP singles, from "Dog on Wheels" and "Waking Up to Us" to "Legal Man" and "Your Cover's Blown." Still it seems especially contrarian to leave the title track off your just-released album of the same name. Technically, "A Bit of Previous" came on a bonus 7" with pre-order copies of the album and now that song is officially out as a standalone single.

If "A Bit of Previous" had been on the album, it would've been one of the strongest songs on an already great record and sparkles with the kind of jangly guitar that might have you wondering "Did Johnny Marr play on this?" The video, directed and illustrated by Graham Samuels, is pretty special, too. Watch that below.

Belle & Sebastian are currently on tour in North America and will hit NYC at SummerStage in Central Park on June 16 with Los Bitchos opening. All tour dates are listed below.

Belle & Sebastian - 2022/2023 Tour Dates:

Jun-8: The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company +

Jun-10: Beer City Music Hall, Oklahoma City +

Jun-11: Stubb’s Waller Creek, Austin #

Jun-13: Ryman Auditorium, Nashville #

Jun-14: The Ritz, Raleigh ^

Jun-15: Wolf Trap, Vienna ^

Jun-16: SummerStage, Central Park, NY #

Jun-17: Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia #

Jun-18: Roadrunner, Boston #

Jul-1: Spain, Barcelona, Vida Festival

Jul-2: Spain, Madrid, Noches del Botanico,

Jul-15 Bristol, UK Lloyds Amphitheatre, Bristol Harbourside

Jul-16 Stirling, UK Cardross Estate, Doune The Rabbit Hole

Nov-13 Cardiff, UK Great Hall - Student's Union

Nov-14 London, UK The Roundhouse

Nov-15 London, UK The Roundhouse

Nov -17 Sheffield, UK O2 Academy Sheffield

Nov-18 Liverpool, UK Olympia

Nov -19 Hull, UK Asylum, Hull University Union

Nov-21 Aberdeen, UK Beach Ballroom

Nov-23 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall

Nov-24 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Nov-25 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy

Nov-27 Cambridge, UK Corn Exchange

Nov-28 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham

Nov-29 Southampton, UK O2 Guildhall Southampton

Nov-30 Brighton, UK Brighton Dome

Jan 8th, 2023 France - Le Mem, Rennes

Jan-10 France, Paris, Casino de Paris

Jan-11 Holland, Utrecht, Tivoli Grote Zaal

Jan-13 – Luxemborg City, Luxemborg, den Atelier

Jan-14 Germany, Hamburg, Laeiszhalle

Jan-16 Sweden, Gothenburg Tradgarn

Jan-17 Sweden, Stockholm Filadelfia

Jan-18 Norway, Oslo Sentrum Scene

Jan-19 Denmark, Copenhagen Vega

Jan-21 Germany, Berlin Tempodrom

Jan-22 Germany, Munich Muffathalle

Jan-23 Switzerland, Zurich X-tra Limmathaus

Jan-25 France, Clermont-Ferrand, Co-op de Mai

Jan-26 Italy, Milan Fabrique

* with Divino Niño

+ with Thee Sacred Souls

% with Tennis and Thee Sacred Souls

# with Los Bitchos

^ with Japanese Breakfast and Los Bitchos