Belle & Sebastian working on new LP (listen to Stuart’s reference playlist)

"Most albums, i make an playlist as a reference for production, drum sounds, etc," says Belle & Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch, adding, self-deprecatingly, "i send it round the band, but i'm not sure they've ever listened." He's made one for the next B&S album, which he's titled "palette colour sound and feel," and shared it via Twitter.

The playlist includes Steely Dan's "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," Husker Du's "Makes No Sense at All," Massive Attack's "Unfinished Sympathy," The Hollies' "King Midas in Reverse," Haim's "Falling," The Cure's "A Forest," No Doubt's "It's My Life," The Knife's "Heartbeats," plus tracks by The The, The Beat, Al Green, Kirsty MacColl, Future Islands, The Clash and lots more.

If that sounds like a pretty crazy sonic mood board for a new Belle & Sebastian album, Stuart notes, "it's not like it ever affects the tone of what we end up doing much, but it's handy for brian who's recording the thing. provides a shortcut for describing what you might be heading for in the landscape of frequency."

In any case, there's a lot of great music on "palette colour sound and feel" and you can listen below.

Belle & Sebastian released double live album What to Look For in Summer last year.