Belly working on new music, announce first shows in 5 years

Alt-rock vets Belly have announced their first shows in five years. They'll play three East Coast dates in October: Newport, RI's Fort Adams State Park on 10/1, Boston's The Paradise on 10/5, and NYC's Gramercy Theatre on 10/6.

Tickets for Boston are on sale now and tickets for NYC go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM. No word yet on the Newport show.

Belly say these are likely their only shows in 2023 but have plans for more in 2024. Also: "we’re working on some new music." DOVE, Belly's first album in 23 years, was released in 2018.

BELLY - 2023 TOUR DATES

Sunday, October 1st Fort Adams State Park Newport, RI

Thursday, October 5th The Paradise Boston, MA

Friday, October 6th The Gramercy New York, NY