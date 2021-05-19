Ben Folds announces “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour”

Ben Folds has announced the "In Actual Person Live For Real Tour" which kicks off August 27 in York, PA and includes two NYC-area shows (Port Washington's Landmark on Main Street on 8/29 and the newly renovated Irving Plaza on 9/12), Portland, Dallas, Tampa, Raleigh, Atlanta, DC, Cincinnati and more. Most of the dates are solo performances, but the Dallas, Portland, and Atlanta shows will feature Ben backed by an orchestra.

Tickets to most dates of the tour -- including Irving Plaza and Landmark on Main Street shows -- go on sale Friday, May 21. You can get tickets for the Irving Plaza show early via the BrooklynVegan presale that runs through 10 PM Eastern tonight (5/19). Use password BKVEGAN.

All tour dates are listed below.

BEN FOLDS - 2021 TOUR DATES

AUGUST

27 – York, PA – Appell Center for Performing Arts *

28 – Bensalem, PA – XCite Center at Parx Casino

29 – Port Washington, NY – Landmark on Main Street

SEPTEMBER

8 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse

9 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

10 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Auditorium

12 – NYC – Irving Plaza

18 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

OCTOBER

22, 23, 24 – Dallas, TX – Meyerson Symphony Center w/ the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

NOVEMBER

4 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Event Center

6 – Raleigh, NC – Memorial Auditorium

7 – Charlotte, NC – Blumenthal Performing Arts Center Belk Theatre

8 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center

10 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall with Oregon Symphony

12 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium Center for the Performing Arts

14 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall w/ Atlanta Symphony

15 – Washington, DC – TBA

18 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre