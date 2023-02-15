Ben Folds announces new album & summer tour (listen to “Winslow Gardens”)

Ben Folds will release a new album, What Matters Most, on June 2 via New West Records. It's his first album in eight years, and he made it in Nashville with producer Joe Pisapia (K.D. Lang, Guster); it features contributions from dodie, Tall Heights, and Ruby Amanfu. "There’s a lifetime of craft and experience all focused into this one record," Folds says. "Sonically, lyrically, emotionally, I don’t think it’s an album I could have made at any other point in my career.”

The first single from the album is the bouncy, wistful "Winslow Gardens," and you can listen to that below.

Ben will be on tour starting in late March, including shows with local orchestras. He's just announced summer dates that include a show at NYC's Beacon Theater on June 22. Tickets for all just announced shows go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 AM. Check out Ben's tour schedule below.

ben folds What Matters Most loading...

What Matters Most:

1. But Wait, There’s More

2. Clouds With Ellipses (feat. dodie)

3. Exhausting Lover

4. Fragile

5. Kristine From The 7th Grade

6. Back To Anonymous

7. Winslow Gardens

8. Paddleboat

9. What Matters Most

10. Moments (feat. Tall Heights)

Ben Folds - 2023 Tour Dates

March 24 - Eau Claire, WI - The Pablo Center at The Confluence

March 25 - Viroqua, WI - The Historic Temple Theatre

March 26 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Theatre

March 28 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

March 29 - Urbana, IL - Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

April 21 - Tallahassee, FL - Capital City Amphitheatre *

April 23 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall *

April 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Music Hall *

April 26 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

April 28 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts *

April 29 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

April 30 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center

May 30 - Chicago, IL - Orchestra Hall*

June 13 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center

June 14 - Lowell, MA - Memorial Auditorium

June 16 - Lewiston, NY - ARTPARK Mainstage Theater

June 17 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

June 18 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

June 20 - Wilmington, DE - The Grand Opera House

June 22 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

June 23 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre

June 24 - Indianapolis, IN - Rock the Ruins at Holiday Park

June 25 - Detroit, MI - Motor City Casino

June 27 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

June 28 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

June 30 - Onamia, MN - Grand Casino Mille Lacs

July 1 - Fargo, ND - Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

July 22 - Columbus, OH - Bicentennial Stage at the Columbus Commons *

August 2 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheatre *

August 4 - Park City, Utah - TBA *

August 8 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

August 9 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

August 10 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

August 11 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

August 13 - Arvada, CO - TBA

August 15 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

August 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

August 17 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

August 19 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

August 20 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

October 6 & 7 - Minneapolis, MN - Orchestra Hall *

October 20 & 21 - Dallas, TX - Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center *

November 8 - Bath, United Kingdom - The Forum

November 9 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Brighton Dome

November 10 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Symphony Hall

November 12 - Oxford, United Kingdom - New Theatre

November 13 - London, United Kingdom - Royal Albert Hall

November 15 - Gateshead, United Kingdom - Sage Gateshead

November 16 - York, United Kingdom - Grand Opera House

November 17 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Apollo

November 18 - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Usher Hall

November 20 - Dublin, Ireland - The Helix

November 23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Kaufleuten

November 25 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

November 26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Kurhaus

November 27 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TrivoliVredenburg - Grote Zaal

November 30 - Paris, France - La Cigale

December 1 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

December 2 - Dudelange, Luxembourg - Opderschmelz

December 4 - Essen, Germany - Lichtburg

* Orchestra dates