Ben Gibbard announces livestream marking 1 year anniversary of his first

One year ago on Wednesday (3/17), in the beginning days of coronavirus lockdown, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie streamed the first of what would become a series of solo livestream sets. He did the "Live from Home" sets every day, for a while, and they were a balm in those earliest, most uncertain days of the pandemic. He eventually transitioned to doing them weekly, then to less frequently. Sets included fan favorites, deep cuts from throughout his career, and tons of awesome covers -- we collected all of them, along with setlists.

To mark the anniversary of his streaming series, Ben has announced he'll be doing another "Live From Home" set, on Wednesday, March 17 at 7 PM ET. It'll air on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch, and you can also watch it below.

"Hope you all have been doing well and staying healthy," Ben writes. "Come listen to some tunes and bring some questions. The show will be in benefit of Aurora Commons, a wonderful organization that provides a safe space for people experiencing homelessness in Seattle – please donate if you are able."