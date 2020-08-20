Ben Gibbard dedicates “Such Great Heights” to the United States Postal Service (watch)

Ben Gibbard performed as part of the remote edition of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, as part of a new series, #TeamJoeSings. As part of it, he played "Such Great Heights," his 2003 hit with his duo The Postal Service, and he dedicated the song to the United States Postal Service. It was a choice that was bound to happen, given how the USPS has been so under threat recently, but it was a nonetheless moving moment.

“I think more than any election in my lifetime, this one is of paramount importance," Ben said in his into to the song. "And one of the many institutions outside of democracy that is very core that is under fire is that of the United States Postal Service. For those who are not aware, I was in a band called the Postal Service. We put out a record in 2003 and we made this music by sending CDs back and forth to each other … I think in the midst of this global pandemic, nothing is more important than to being able to vote safely and securely and vote by mail has shown to be that over and over and over again.”

Ben also played "Northern Lights" from Death Cab For Cutie’s most recent album Thank You For Today. You can watch Ben's performance below.

It's been a while since we've seen Ben in his home surroundings after spending so much time with him during the early part of the pandemic with his weekly livestream sessions. It was good to have him back.