Ben Gibbard, Perfume Genius & more playing VERA Project 20th anniversary livestream

Seattle's all-ages music and arts venue VERA Project is gearing up to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and to kick it off they're presenting a livestream special. Viva Vera streams on January 27 at 10 PM EST featuring performances by Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard and Perfume Genius. Also appearing with birthday wishes will be Foo Fighters, Jeff Rosenstock, Tunde Adebimpe of TV on the Radio, Tacocat, Jordan Blilie of The Blood Brothers, Sub Pop's Megan Jasper, Mike Park and more. You can watch a trailer for the livestream below, and the special will air on VERATV.org.

The VERA Project was born out of a Seattle city law, the Teen Dance Ordinance, which made it so that people under 18 couldn’t go to shows from 1985-2002. “It’s ironic that as Seattle was becoming an international mecca for music, the city’s young people were living a Footloose existence, prohibited from coming together to dance or see live shows,” said Vera Project co-founder (and current King County Creative Economy Director) Kate Becker in a statement. “What’s always been inspiring to me is that discriminatory law translated into civic engagement, galvanizing young activists to organize and lobby local government. To this day, that energy is still at the heart of VERA.”

“The sense of community, and love for the space and the people who were in it, was immediate and palpable,” says Tunde Adebimpe, who played early shows with TV on the Radio at Vera Project. “It makes me so happy that it’s still around to provide that inspiration and that community to anyone who shows up, because that’s a life-changing quality.”

Learn more about the Vera Project and Viva Vera here.