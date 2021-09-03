Ben Weinman’s (Dillinger Escape Plan) NJ animal sanctuary hit by flooding & tornado

After The Dillinger Escape Plan played their final shows, founding guitarist (and current Suicidal Tendencies member) Ben Weinman started an animal sanctuary, named after his Party Smasher label, that he's run out of his NJ home. Unfortunately, that home, like much of the rest of the Northeastern US, just got hit with the remnants of Hurricane Ida, flooding in the process. "Last night almost my entire animal pen was swept away and all the animals were loose in a tornado," Ben writes on Instagram. "I was lucky enough to get them all locked in the barn eventually. Today we woke up to chaos. My friends came to the rescue and worked all day with me to fix the fencing. I can't believe how amazing these guys are. Community is everything and I'm so lucky to have these boys and all the awesome people checking in on us."

He shared footage of the flooding, and the fence repair, which you can watch below.

In the same Instagram, Ben points out that his label has a showcase coming up in Flemington, NJ on Sept 11. It'll be the first show for his new signing First Class Creeps.

Proceeds from Ben's Patreon go towards the sanctuary, and he shares new music there first. Watch the video for "Fracas," his 2020 collaborative track with Empty Streets, that also benefits the sanctuary, below.