Benedict Cumberbatch playing Morrissey on Smiths-inspired ‘Simpsons’ episode this Sunday

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but I have been known to say that there's either a Smiths or a Simpsons quote for almost any situation. Those worlds collide this Sunday (4/18) when Benedict Cumberbatch will play a thinly veiled Morrissey-like '80s singer in a new episode of The Simpsons. Just looking at this image, which takes its cue from The Queen is Dead, there should be no doubt of who Cumberbatch is playing, but if you need further convincing, the episode is titled "Panic on the Streets of Springfield." The the official episode description reads, "Lisa gets a new imaginary friend -- a depressed British singer from the 1980s; Homer becomes a truck guy."

Between Morrissey's unfortunate recent behavior plus The Simpson's controversies and general long-in-the-tooth-ness (It's Season 32!), will this joke be funny anymore? Tune in and fined out.

You can watch a very short teaser, featuring Benedict as Moz, over at The Simpsons' Facebook.

