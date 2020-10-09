Benny the Butcher announces new album, shares “Timeless” ft. Lil Wayne & Big Sean

Benny the Butcher has announced a new album, his first proper solo release since 2019's The Plugs I Met EP. It's called Burden of Proof, it was entirely produced by Hit-Boy, and it comes out next week (October 16 via Griselda). Lead single "Timeless" (ft. Lil Wayne and Big Sean) is out now, and other guests on the album include Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs, Queen Najia, Dom Kennedy, and Benny's Griselda group/labelmates Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn.

"If you understand the meaning (Burden Of Proof), it’s one trying to prove their assertion; and that’s what I’m doing with this album," Benny said. "This is the validation of what I have been saying all this time about Griselda, BSF, Benny The Butcher, coming to fruition. The Burden Of Proof always lies with me."

"It was dope working with Wayne and Big Sean," he added, of the new song. "I have so much respect for their talents. I have respect for everything they are doing. Wayne is one of the goats. It’s a good thing to be on a track with those guys trading bars." The new song has soulful, triumphant production from Hit-Boy, and Wayne and Sean may help attract a more mainstream audience, but Benny keeps things as gritty and hard-hitting as ever. Listen below.

This new album comes in what's been a huge year for Griselda, including three Westside Gunn albums, the new Conway album From King to a GOD (which followed two Conway EPs from earlier this year), and albums from new Griselda recruits Armani Caesar and Boldy James (the latter of whom put out two 2020 albums before joining Griselda). Benny's Black Soprano Family also put out a new mixtape in July.

--