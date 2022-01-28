Benny the Butcher announces ‘Tana Talk 4,’ taps J. Cole & The Alchemist for new single (listen)

Benny the Butcher has announced Tana Talk 4, the latest installment of his Tana Talk series and the followup to his 2018 breakthrough Tana Talk 3, which is due this year. The album was entirely produced by The Alchemist and Daringer, and Alchemist helmed lead single "Johnny P's Caddy," which features one of the biggest guests Benny's had on a song to date: J. Cole. Benny stays true to the gritty '90s-style rap that he built his career off of, and he brings the best out of Cole, who goes genuinely hard on this one. Listen and watch the video below.