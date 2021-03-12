Benny the Butcher details ‘The Plugs I Met 2,’ shares “Thanksgiving”

Benny The Butcher's The Plugs I Met remains one of the best projects to come out of the whole Griselda camp, so it's exciting that he has a sequel on the way, which he's just shared the first taste of, "Thanksgiving."

Unlike the first Plugs I Met, which had an array of producers (Alchemist, Daringer, Beat Butcha, and the late DJ Shay), this new one was entirely produced by Harry Fraud, and guest appearances include 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, French Montana, Jim Jones, and Rick Hyde. Harry is of course also very well-suited for The Plugs I Met's boom bap revival, and "Thanksgiving" finds Benny returning to the gritty sound of the original Plugs I Met after favoring a more polished, fleshed-out sound on last year's also excellent Burden of Proof.

"I recorded both projects (Burden Of Proof & The Plugs I Met 2) at the same time, so it’s the same headspace; but a different energy," Benny said. "I recorded Burden Of Proof in Cali with Hit-Boy and The Plugs I Met 2 in Brooklyn with Harry and you can hear that influence." Listen to "Thanksgiving" below. Plugs 2 arrives March 19 via Black Soprano Family (pre-order).

Meanwhile, Burden of Proof just finally got a vinyl release, and you can pick that up in the BrooklynVegan store.

The Plugs I Met 2 Tracklist

When Tony Met Sosa

Overall feat Chinx

Plug Talk feat 2 Chainz

Live By It

Talkin’ Back feat Fat Joe

No Instructions

Longevity feat French Montana & Jim Jones

Survivors Remorse feat Rick Hyde

Thanksgiving

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today