Benny the Butcher plots “The Burden of Plugs” tour for fall 2021

Benny the Butcher will head out on The Burden of Plugs tour this fall with his group Black Soprano Family (Benny, Rick Hyde, Heem, LoveBoat Luciano, and Jonesy) along for the ride, as well as "special guests" TBA. The tour kicks off October 7 in Atlanta and makes its way around the US, wrapping up November 19 in Austin.

There are two NYC-area shows on the tour: Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on October 15 and Huntington, NY's Paramount on October 16. Tickets for both those shows are on sale now.

The tour is named after Benny's three most recent projects, The Plugs I Met 1 & 2, and Burden of Proof. You can pick up the latter on vinyl in the BV shop. Benny was also at Wrestlemania 37 on Saturday Night where Bad Bunny wrestled and announced his tour.

Black Soprano Family also released a crew mixtape last year.

All tour dates are listed, along with Benny's new video for "Survivor's Remorse" from The Plugs I Met 2, below.

BENNY THE BUTCHER - 2021 THE BURDEN OF PLUGS TOUR

10/7 ATLANTA GA - TABERNACLE

10/10 CHARLOTTE NC - FILLMORE

10/13 SILVER SPRING MD - FILLMORE

10/15 MONTCLAIR NJ - WELLMONT THEATER

10/16 HUNTINGTON NY - PARAMOUNT

10/17 PHILADELPHIA - FILLMORE

10/20 BOSTON MA - BIG NIGHT

10/21 NEW HAVEN CT - TOAD'S PLACE

10/22 POUGHKEEPSIE NY CHANCE THEATER

10/24 CLEVELAND OH - HOUSE OF BLUES

10/27 DETROIT MI - SAINT ANDREWS

10/28 GRAND RAPIDS MI - INTERSECTION

10/29 CHICAGO IL - PATIO

11/3 SEATTLE WA - SHOWBOX

11/4 PORTLAND OR - ROSELAND

11/6 SAN FRANCISCO - REGENCY

11/10 SAN DIEGO - HOUSE OF BLUES

11/11 POMONA CA - FOX THEATER

11/12 PHOENIX AZ - PRESSROOM

11/13 LAS VEGAS NV - BROOKLYN BOWL

11/15 DENVER CO - OGDEN THEATER

11/19 AUSTIN, TX - EMPIRE

