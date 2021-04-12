Benny the Butcher plots “The Burden of Plugs” tour for fall 2021
Benny the Butcher will head out on The Burden of Plugs tour this fall with his group Black Soprano Family (Benny, Rick Hyde, Heem, LoveBoat Luciano, and Jonesy) along for the ride, as well as "special guests" TBA. The tour kicks off October 7 in Atlanta and makes its way around the US, wrapping up November 19 in Austin.
There are two NYC-area shows on the tour: Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on October 15 and Huntington, NY's Paramount on October 16. Tickets for both those shows are on sale now.
The tour is named after Benny's three most recent projects, The Plugs I Met 1 & 2, and Burden of Proof. You can pick up the latter on vinyl in the BV shop. Benny was also at Wrestlemania 37 on Saturday Night where Bad Bunny wrestled and announced his tour.
Black Soprano Family also released a crew mixtape last year.
All tour dates are listed, along with Benny's new video for "Survivor's Remorse" from The Plugs I Met 2, below.
BENNY THE BUTCHER - 2021 THE BURDEN OF PLUGS TOUR
10/7 ATLANTA GA - TABERNACLE
10/10 CHARLOTTE NC - FILLMORE
10/13 SILVER SPRING MD - FILLMORE
10/15 MONTCLAIR NJ - WELLMONT THEATER
10/16 HUNTINGTON NY - PARAMOUNT
10/17 PHILADELPHIA - FILLMORE
10/20 BOSTON MA - BIG NIGHT
10/21 NEW HAVEN CT - TOAD'S PLACE
10/22 POUGHKEEPSIE NY CHANCE THEATER
10/24 CLEVELAND OH - HOUSE OF BLUES
10/27 DETROIT MI - SAINT ANDREWS
10/28 GRAND RAPIDS MI - INTERSECTION
10/29 CHICAGO IL - PATIO
11/3 SEATTLE WA - SHOWBOX
11/4 PORTLAND OR - ROSELAND
11/6 SAN FRANCISCO - REGENCY
11/10 SAN DIEGO - HOUSE OF BLUES
11/11 POMONA CA - FOX THEATER
11/12 PHOENIX AZ - PRESSROOM
11/13 LAS VEGAS NV - BROOKLYN BOWL
11/15 DENVER CO - OGDEN THEATER
11/19 AUSTIN, TX - EMPIRE
