Benny the Butcher shot in leg in Houston: Report

Buffalo rapper and Griselda member Benny the Butcher (real name Jeremie Pennick) was shot in the leg at a Walmart in Texas on Saturday (11/14) during what appeared to be an attempted robbery, TMZ reports:

Houston PD tells TMZ ... the New York rapper was in town Saturday and visiting a local Walmart with a couple friends in tow. While they were in their car in the lot, we're told a car with 5 guys inside pulled up next to them and whipped out guns ... demanding their chains. Apparently, Benny and co. were moving too slow for the alleged robbers' liking ... and cops say one of the 5 fired a round into Benny's leg, which caused the crooks to flee. We're told Benny and his friends booked it too, but eventually pulled over and called the police. Benny was taken to a hospital for treatment -- his condition is unknown at this time. Cops say the men who attempted to rob him are also still at large, and an investigation is underway.

UPDATE: Local NBC affiliate KPRC 2 Houston reports that it's a "non-life-threatening injury" and that Benny is expected to recover.

The Houston shooting happened the same day that Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz was shot in the leg in Dallas, where Boosie was visiting to pay his respects to his Dallas-based collaborator Mo3, who was shot and killed in his hometown on Wednesday. TMZ reported that sources say Boosie is doing okay and that his injury did not seem to be life threatening.

Hopefully he and Benny are both okay, and we'll update if we learn more on Benny's currently-unknown condition. We're praying for both of them and our thoughts are with both rappers' friends and families at this time.

Last month, Benny released Burden of Proof, which we named one of the best rap albums of October.

