Benny the Butcher signs to Def Jam

Fresh off Benny the Butcher's appearance on Snoop Dogg's new song "Murder Music" (alongside Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes), Snoop has revealed that he signed Benny to Def Jam.

"I’m on Def Jam Records right," Snoop said on Joe Rogan's podcast. "I’m a creative consultant executive, and just to let you know that it don’t exist no more, I’m going to announce on your show that I just signed Benny The Butcher, and he is one of the hardest rappers up out of Buffalo, New York. So that’s showing that there are no more lines to be crossed. We are doing what we’re supposed to be doing. The butcher’s coming."

Benny also commented on the signing on Instagram, writing:

A Buffalo nigga the new face of The Legendary @defjam signed my major deal finally this for DJ Shay Griselda x B$F this is BIG…Huge Buffalo we did it again gotta thank @chace_infinite @1978hiphop @hank & Hov of course and the whole @rocnation my Family @westsidegunn @whoisconway @griseldarecords my team the Sopranos my nigga @bsf_cityboy @therealtonydeniro @jakeamankwaah yo @iamheem and @prettyrickyhyde y’all stock Jus went up with mine this street shit back on top ⬆️⬆️⬆️ big unc @defjamsnoop @snoopdogg I appreciate u OG u kno tht THE BUTCHER COMIN

Stay tuned for news on Benny's major label debut. Earlier this year, he released The Plugs I Met 2, the Pyrex Picasso EP, and the collaborative album Trust The Sopranos with 38 Spesh. You can pick up Plugs 2, Trust the Sopranos, and more Benny the Butcher vinyl in our store.

In related news, Benny's Griselda groupmate Conway The Machine is set to release his major label debut God Don't Make Mistakes on Shady Records this year. The Alchemist-produced lead single "Piano Love" is out now.