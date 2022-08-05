Benny the Butcher’s Black Soprano Family team w/ DJ Premier on new song off ‘Long Live DJ Shay’

Benny the Butcher's Black Soprano Family have announced a new project, Long Live DJ Shay, due September 9 (pre-order). In addition to Benny and his BSF group/labelmates Rick Hyde and Heem, it also features Benny's Griselda labelmates Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Boldy James, and Armani Caesar, as well as ElCamino, Krayzie Bone, and more. First single "Times Is Rough" finds Benny, Rick Hyde, and Heem dropping hardened bars over a beat from the legendary DJ Premier. Check it out below.

Tracklist

Intro W/ Fuego Base FEAT Westside Gunn (Prod DJ Shay)

Shay Face W/ Rick Hyde & Benny The Butcher (Prod SixFiggaDigga)

297 Parkside W/ Rick Hyde & ELCamino FEAT Stove God Cooks (PROD Camoflauge Monk)

Danger Zone W/ Heem & Rick Hyde FEAT OT THE REAL (PROD Rick Hyde)

Pandemic W/ Rick Hyde FEAT Conway The Machine & Cory Gunz (PROD The Alchemist)

Skit (Sit Down At Preemo)

Times Is Rough W/ Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde & Heem (PROD DJ Premier)

Mustachios W/ Heem FEAT Boldy James & Chase Fetti (PROD DJ Shay)

Li-Lo W/ ELCamino & Loveboat Luciano FEAT Krayzie Bone (PROD Illtone716)

Respect To Shay (Joe Budden Skit)

Bigger BSF W/ Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde & Heem FEAT Armani Caesar (PROD Rick Hyde)

Brody W/ Heem & ELCamino (PROD Jansport J)