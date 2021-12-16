Bereft guitarist Alex Linden has died

Alex Linden, guitarist and co-founder of Wisconsin blackened doom metal band Bereft, has sadly passed away. The band posted a statement, which reads, "We’re crushed to share that our brother Alex has left this world. Anyone that ever met him has a hole in them now. This world has gotten forever darker in his absence. We will miss him for the rest of our lives, and we thank you for any and all support. Rest in Power dear friend." No cause of death has been given at this time.

Bereft's latest release was their 2017 sophomore album Lands, which came out on Prosthetic Records. Stream it below.