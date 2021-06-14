Best Coast announce 2022 tour w/ Rosie Tucker

Best Coast have announced that they'll be hitting the road next year. They've announced a 2022 tour, writing, "Well well well, tomorrow is finally here! Announcing The Finally Tomorrow tour (get it?) 2022. To quote myself, 'what a year this day has been, what a day this year has been.'"

Their dates begin on January 11 in Santa Cruz, CA, and stop in San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Asbury Park, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix, Santa Ana and more, wrapping up in Los Angeles. Rosie Tucker is coming along as support, and you can see all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is on January 25 at Brooklyn Steel (tickets), the Asbury Park show is on January 27 at Asbury Lanes (tickets), and there are two Los Angeles shows, on February 11 and 12 at Lodge Room (tickets). Tickets to those and all dates go on sale Friday 6/18 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Tuesday 6/15 at 10 AM local time. In honor of Pride Month, they'll be donating $1 from every presale ticket to The Trevor Project, who they call "a saving grace to queer youth experiencing mental health struggles." You can sign up for the presale at their site.

Rosie Tucker released their very good third album, Sucker Supreme, via Epitaph in April. Stream that, along with Best Coast's most recent album, 2020's Always Tomorrow, below.

BEST COAST: 2022 TOUR

1/11 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst *

1/12 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall *

1/14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *

1/15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox *

1/18 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line *

1/19 - Chicago, IL - Metro *

1/20 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom *

1/21 - Detroit, MI - El Club *

1/22 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club *

1/24 - Boston, MA - Royale *

1/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

1/27 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes *

1/28 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

1/29 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

1/31 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle *

2/1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

2/2 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In *

2/4 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater *

2/5 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger *

2/6 - Austin, TX - Mohawk *

2/8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom *

2/9 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park *

2/10 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory *

2/11 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room *

2/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room *

* - w/ Rosie Tucker