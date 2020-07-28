Best Coast doing ‘Crazy For You’ 10th anniversary livestream ft. Hayley Williams, Mark Hoppus, more

Best Coast's instant-classic 2010 debut album Crazy For You (which we named one of the best punk and/or emo albums of the decade) turned 10 on Monday (7/27), and core members Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno will celebrate the anniversary with a livestream on August 14 at 9 PM ET that features Hayley Williams of Paramore, Mark Hoppus of blink-182, Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES, and other special guests.

They'll also do a quarantined performance of the album from start to finish and there will be archival footage from the Crazy For You era, interviews with Bethany and Bobb, "and a very special, intimate meet and greet for 30 fans only."

Bethany says:

Crazy for You truly changed my life. I was 22 years old, feeling so lost, confused and anxious - and so I wrote a bunch of songs about it. I had no idea the album would impact people the way it did back then, and I had no idea its legacy would last a decade later. When I started this band, I had no expectations of what would happen, I just wanted to make and play music with my friend. Bobb and I feel so lucky to have been able to do everything we have over the last 10 years, and we are so appreciative of our fans who have stuck with us since the beginning.

The stream goes down on Seated and you need tickets to watch. All tips will be donated to The Loveland Foundation, which "[brings] opportunity and healing to communities of color, especially to Black women and girls, by helping provide financial assistance to those seeking therapy and beyond."

Watch the trailer and see the poster for the event below...

--