Best Coast & Jordana playing virtual concert on Twitch tonight

Last week (5/3), we joined Twitch and Wasserman Music in launching a new virtual concert series, There Is Light, with live performances from Perfume Genius and Mini Trees, followed by a Q&A with Perfume Genius. We hope you tuned in, and that you'll join us again tonight (5/11) at 8 PM ET on Twitch for the next edition! Best Coast will perform from The Lodge Room in LA. "We are playing a SHOW - well, virtually, but still... the gang is getting back together to rock out on a real stage and you can watch it LIVE for FREE!" Best Coast write. "Tuesday May 11 we’ll be going live from Lodge Room on Twitch There is Light channel. See you there " Ask questions in the chat and stick around afterwards to see if they get answered by Best Coast during the Q&A with moderator and host Hannah Rad. Get there on time for the opening set by Jordana (who also just announced in-person tours dates).