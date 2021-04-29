Best Coast, Reggie Watts, Open Mike Eagle & more playing virtual Friend Fest

Reggie Watts, LP, Noah Cyrus, Best Coast, TOKiMONSTA ft. Tinashe, Twin Shadow, IAN SWEET, Charlie Hickey, Ra Ra Riot, Squirrel Flower, Tank and the Bangas, YACHT, and many more will perform as part of HiFi Labs' virtual Friend Fest. that will stream May 14 starting at 7 PM EDT.

Friend Fest is described as a "first-of-its-king digital festival experience," aiming to connect artists and music fans from all over the world on a unique, virtual plane. The festival is free via artist curated Twitch channels, but there are also VIP packages available. All proceeds made from Friend Fest will additionally benefit MusiCares COVID-19 relief efforts. You can check out the full Friend Fest lineup, and watch the fest's trailer, below.

FRIEND FEST 2021 LINEUP:

Amelia Hammer Harris

Amen

ARA

Basi

bealovesmoney707

Best Coast

Bobby Renz

Bomba Estéreo

Charlie Hickey

Electric Guest

FRENSHIP

Geographer

Gilligan Moss

Gordi

Hamzaa

Horsepowar

Ian Sweet

Isabel Dumas

Jack Kays

Javiera Mena

Kadebostany

Langhorne Slim

Letters to Cleo

Low Hum

LP

Mac Ayres

Martin Courtney (of Real Estate)

Mating Ritual

Nenci

Noah Cyrus

Open Mike Eagle

Ouse

Paula Jivén

Ra Ra Riot

Reggie Watts

Ricky Lake

Ruby Duff

Ryan Pollie

Same Girls

Squirrel Flower

Stoni

Sweet Crude

Tank & The Bangas

Tia Nomore

TOKiMONSTA ft. Tinashe

Twin Shadow

Yacht

Zookëper