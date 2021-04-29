Best Coast, Reggie Watts, Open Mike Eagle & more playing virtual Friend Fest
Reggie Watts, LP, Noah Cyrus, Best Coast, TOKiMONSTA ft. Tinashe, Twin Shadow, IAN SWEET, Charlie Hickey, Ra Ra Riot, Squirrel Flower, Tank and the Bangas, YACHT, and many more will perform as part of HiFi Labs' virtual Friend Fest. that will stream May 14 starting at 7 PM EDT.
Friend Fest is described as a "first-of-its-king digital festival experience," aiming to connect artists and music fans from all over the world on a unique, virtual plane. The festival is free via artist curated Twitch channels, but there are also VIP packages available. All proceeds made from Friend Fest will additionally benefit MusiCares COVID-19 relief efforts. You can check out the full Friend Fest lineup, and watch the fest's trailer, below.
FRIEND FEST 2021 LINEUP:
Amelia Hammer Harris
Amen
ARA
Basi
bealovesmoney707
Best Coast
Bobby Renz
Bomba Estéreo
Charlie Hickey
Electric Guest
FRENSHIP
Geographer
Gilligan Moss
Gordi
Hamzaa
Horsepowar
Ian Sweet
Isabel Dumas
Jack Kays
Javiera Mena
Kadebostany
Langhorne Slim
Letters to Cleo
Low Hum
LP
Mac Ayres
Martin Courtney (of Real Estate)
Mating Ritual
Nenci
Noah Cyrus
Open Mike Eagle
Ouse
Paula Jivén
Ra Ra Riot
Reggie Watts
Ricky Lake
Ruby Duff
Ryan Pollie
Same Girls
Squirrel Flower
Stoni
Sweet Crude
Tank & The Bangas
Tia Nomore
TOKiMONSTA ft. Tinashe
Twin Shadow
Yacht
Zookëper