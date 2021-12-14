Best Coast share song ft. The Linda Lindas off expanded ‘Always Tomorrow’ LP

Best Coast have announced an expanded edition of 2020's Always Tomorrow, due January 7, which will feature five bonus tracks, including brand new songs "Leading" and "All Alone," Record Store Day B-sides "Sweetness" and "Birthday," and a cover of Sheryl Crow's "If It Makes You Happy." "Leading" is out now, and it features backing vocals from the young, rising punk band The Linda Lindas, who Best Coast collaborated with on stage in the past. It's exactly the kind of super catchy garage-pop-punk that Best Coast mastered over a decade ago, and it sounds great. Listen below.

Best Coast also announced a 2022 tour with Rosie Tucker, which includes NYC-area shows at Brooklyn Steel on January 25 and Asbury Lanes on January 27. Tickets are on sale now.

The tour wraps up in LA with a two-night stand at Lodge Room. All dates are listed below.

Best Coast -- 2022 Tour Dates

Jan 11 – The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, CA

Jan 12 – August Hall, San Francisco, CA

Jan 14 – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

Jan 15 – The Showbox, Seattle, WA

Jan 18 – Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN

Jan 19 – Metro, Chicago, IL

Jan 20 – Beachland Ballroom, Cleveland, OH

Jan 21 – El Club, Detroit, MI

Jan 22 – The Axis Club, Toronto, ON

Jan 24 – Royale, Boston, MA

Jan 25 – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

Jan 27 – Asbury Lanes, Asbury Park, NJ

Jan 28 – 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

Jan 29 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Jan 31 – Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC

Feb 1 – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

Feb 2 – Exit/In, Nashville, TN

Feb 4 – Granada Theatre, Dallas, TX

Feb 5 – Paper Tiger, San Antonio, TX

Feb 6 – Mohawk, Austin, TX

Feb 8 – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

Feb 9 – The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

Feb 10 – The Observatory, Santa Ana, CA

Feb 11 – Lodge Room, Los Angeles, CA

Feb 12 – Lodge Room, Los Angeles, CA