Beth Orton played Bowery Ballroom (pics, setlist, video)

Beth Orton is currently on tour in support of this year's Weather Alive -- one of her best albums of her 25+ year career, not to mention one of 2022's best so far -- and she hit NYC on Saturday at Bowery Ballroom. Her touring band, including Stuart Bogie, Stephen Patota, Ben Sloan, and Alex Bingham, was augmented at Bowery by Shahzad Ismaily, who is one of the key collaborators on the album.

In addition to all eight songs from Weather Alive, Beth pulled classics from throughout her deep catalog, including "Central Reservation," "She Cries Your Name," "Sweetest Decline" and "Call Me the Breeze" which closed out her three-song encore. Check out photos by Toby Tenenbaum, the setlist and a little fan-shot video below.

The Bowery show was opened by Heather Woods Broderick who is pulling double duty as part of Beth's band, and just released a new single "Blood Run Through Me" today. Heather says it's “about human connection and the ways in which we move through our experiences, in relation to one another. Everyone has their own perspective or view through which they experience life, and although we move through life somewhat collectively, we each have our own story to tell." You can watch the video below.

Beth and Heather's tour rolls on, hitting Montreal tonight and wrapping up November 22 in Vancouver. All dates are listed below.

SETLIST: Beth Orton @ Bowery Ballroom 11/5/2022

Weather Alive

Friday Night

Fractals

Haunted Satellite

Pass in Time

Sweetest Decline

Arms Around a Memory

Forever Young

She Cries Your Name

Central Reservation

Unwritten

Encore:

Lonely

Blood Red River

Call Me the Breeze

Beth Orton - 2022 Tour Dates

11/07 - Le Studio Td - Montreal, QUE

11/08 - The Great Hall - Toronto, ONT

11/10 - Mayfair Theatre - Chicago, IL

11/11 - Pabst Theatre - Milwaukee, WI

11/12 - Cedar Cultural Center - Minneapolis, MN

11/14 - The Oriental Theatre - Denver, CO

11/17 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

11/18 - Bimbo’s 365 Club - San Francisco, CA

11/20 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

11/21 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

11/22 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC

* all dates with Heather Woods Broderick