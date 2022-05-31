Beth Orton preps first album in 6 years, ‘Weather Alive,’ shares the title track

Beth Orton will release Weather Alive, her first new album in six years, on September 23 via Partisan. It's her first album for the label and also her first self-production. Featuring on it are jazz poet Alabaster dePlume, drummer Tom Skinner (The Smile, Sons of Kemet), Shahzad Ismaily and bassist Tom Herbert (The Invisible).

"Through the writing of these songs and the making of this music, I found my way back to the world around me, a way to reach nature and the people I love and care about," says Beth. "This record is a sensory exploration that allowed for a connection to a consciousness that I was searching for. Through the resonance of sound and a beaten up old piano I bought in Camden Market while living in a city I had no intention of staying in, I found acceptance and a way of healing.”

The first single is Weather Alive's dreamy title track, a dream whose spectral vibe is echoed in Eliot Lee Hazel's magic hour music video. Watch that below.

Beth is on tour in the UK and Europe this summer, including dates opening for Alanis Morissette. Those are listed below.

Weather Alive:

1. Weather Alive

2. Friday Night

3. Fractals

4. Haunted Satellite

5. Forever Young

6. Lonely

7. Arms Around A Memory

8. Unwritten

BETH ORTON - 2022 TOUR DATES

09 JUN 2022 / DK / Copenhagen / Royal Arena (with Alanis Morissette)

12 JUN 2022 / NL / Amsterdam / Ziggo (with Alanis Morissette)

14 JUN 2022 / DE / Hamburg / Barclaycard Arena (with Alanis Morissette)

16 JUN 2022 / FR / Paris / Accor Arena (with Alanis Morissette)

19 JUN 2022 / UK / Glasgow / SSE Arena (with Alanis Morissette)

21 JUN 2022 / IE / Dublin / 3Arena (with Alanis Morissette)

23 JUN 2022 / UK / Birmingham / Utilita Arena (with Alanis Morissette)

24 JUN 2022 / UK / Leeds / AO Arena (with Alanis Morissette)

25 JUN 2022 / UK / Manchester / Arena (with Alanis Morissette)

28 JUN 2022 / UK / London / The O2 (with Alanis Morissette)

29 JUN 2022 / UK / London / The O2 (with Alanis Morissette)

02 JUL 2022 / ES / Madrid / Noches del Botanico

21 JUL 2022 / IT / Umbria / Passignano sul Trasimeno - Moon in June

23 JUL 2022 / UK / Suffolk / Latitude Festival

19 AUG 2022 / UK / Devon / Beautiful Days Festival

21 AUG 2022 / IE / Bangor County Down / Open House Festival

OCT 7 2022 / UK / Birmingham / Academy 2

OCT 8 2022 / UK / Brighton / St. Bartholomew's Church

OCT 9 2022 / UK / London / Koko

OCT 10 2022 / UK / Norwich / Arts Centre

OCT 12 2022 / UK / Bristol / St George's

OCT 13 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Classic Grand

OCT 15 2022 / UK / Manchester / RCMN Concert Hall

OCT 16 2022 / UK / Leeds / Brudenell Social Club