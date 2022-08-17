Beth Orton shares “Friday Night” from upcoming LP, announces North American tour

Beth Orton's first album in six years, Weather Alive, arrives in September, and she's shared another song from it. "Friday Night" is a gorgeous, spectral track featuring The Smile drummer Tom Skinner, and The Invisible's Tom Herbert on bass.

“‘Friday Night’ is someone reflecting on and trying to decide what to give up or what to surrender to," says Beth. "Passion or ambivalence? Whether to ‘bleed or rust in the rain.’ Most of us are struggling to make sense of where to put the love we have for those that are lost to us, let alone the ones that remain. Sometimes there is no right answer except to find the wisdom in the spaces between the endings and beginnings, in the remembrance of things past or in search of lost time, there are always repercussions to the choices we make. We are listening to the internal dialogue of someone living it out, what is futile and what is worth fighting for, and trying to do as little damage along the way. Friday night being the night that makes the week more bearable, there is hope. Coming to realise what is real and what is out of reach can be unbelievably painful, waking up to the love that remains can be the greatest gift and the most wonderful surprise. Even in absence there is presence, there is no escape but to look for where the love is still alive within us.” Listen below.

Beth has also announced a North American tour, with dates kicking off in Washington, DC on November 1 and running through November 22 in Vancouver, hitting most major cities in between. The NYC stop is at Bowery Ballroom on November 5, and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Weather Alive is out September 23 via Partisan and also features Shahzad Ismaily and jazz poet Alabaster dePlume. You can preorder on clear vinyl in the BV shop.

BETH ORTON - 2022 TOUR DATES

19 AUG 2022 / UK / Devon / Beautiful Days Festival

21 AUG 2022 / IE / Bangor County Down / Open House Festival

7 OCT 2022 / UK / Birmingham / Academy 2

8 OCT 2022 / UK / Brighton / St. Bartholomew’s Church

9 OCT 2022 / UK / London / KOKO

10 OCT 2022 / UK / Norwich / Arts Centre

12 OCT 2022 / UK / Bristol / St. George’s

13 OCT 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Classic Grand

15 OCT 2022 / UK / Manchester / RCMN Concert Hall

16 OCT 2022 / UK / Leeds / Brudenell Social Club

NOV 1 2022 / Washington, DC / Sixth & I

NOV 2 2022 / Philadelphia, PA / World Café Live

NOV 3 2022 / Montclair, NJ / First Congregational Church

NOV 5 2022 / New York, NY / Bowery Ballroom

NOV 6 2022 / Somerville, MA / Crystal Ballroom

NOV 7 2022 / Montreal, QUE / Le Studio TD

NOV 8 2022 / Toronto, ONT / The Great Hall

NOV 10 2022 / Chicago, IL / The Mayfield

NOV 12 2022 / Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN / The Cedar

NOV 14 2022 / Denver, CO / Oriental Theater

NOV 16 2022 / Phoenix, AZ / Musical Instrument Museum

NOV 17 2022 / Los Angeles, CA / Teragram Ballroom

NOV 18 2022 / San Francisco, CA / Bimbo's

NOV 20 2022 / Portland, OR / Mississippi Studios

NOV 21 2022 / Seattle, WA / Neptune

NOV 22 2022 / Vancouver, BC / Hollywood Theater