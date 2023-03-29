Bettye LaVette announces new album & tour, shares “Plan B”

Bettye LaVette is still going strong at 77, and has just announced new album LaVette!, which will be out June 16 via Jay Vee Records. Produced once again by Steve Jordan, this album features songs all written by Randall Bramblett. “I think he’s the best songwriter I’ve heard in the past 30 years,” says LaVette, “and I just discovered him eight years ago.” Bettye's band for the album features Pino Palladino on bass, Larry Campbell and Chris Bruce on guitar, and Leon Pendarvis on keyboards, with contributions from John Mayer, Jon Batiste, Anthony Hamilton, Steve Winwood, Ray Parker Jr., Rev. Charles Hodges, James Carter and Pedrito Martinez.

The new single from the album is "Plan B," and to that Bettye says, “I ain’t got no fucking other plan.” Listen to that below.

You can catch Bettye on tour this summer, including NYC's City Winery on July 7, plus stops in Seattle, Philly, DC, and more. All dates are listed below.

Bettye LaVette 2023 Danny Clinch loading...

Bettye LaVette - 2023 Tour Dates

June 20 & 21 Seattle, WA The Triple Door

June 23 & 24 Berkeley, CA Freight & Salvage

July 7 New York, NY City Winery

July 8 Philadelphia, PA City Winery

July 9 Washington, DC The Hamilton

July 11 Red Bank, NJ The Vogel, Count Basie Center for the Arts

July 13 Portsmouth, NH Jimmy’s Jazz Club

July 14 Fall River, MA The Narrows