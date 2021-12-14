Between The Buried and Me announce 2022 tour with Car Bomb

Between The Buried and Me released a new album, Colors II, in August, and they've now announced a North American tour supporting it. The "Human Is Hell Tour '22" runs through February and March with support from Car Bomb, including stops in Philadelphia, Asbury Park, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Detroit, Denver, Santa Cruz, Tucson, Austin, New Orleans, and more. See all dates below.

The Asbury Park show is on February 27 at House of Independents, and tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10 AM local time.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME & CARBOMB: 2022 TOUR

02/22 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

02/24 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

02/25 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

02/26 Philadelphia, PA – TBA

02/27 Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents

02/28 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

03/01 Quebec City, QC – Imperial

03/02 Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre

03/04 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

03/05 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

03/06 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

03/08 Detroit, MI – Crofoot

03/09 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

03/10 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

03/11 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

03/12 Kansas City, MO – Truman

03/13 Tulsa, OK – Cains

03/15 Denver, CO – Summit

03/16 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

03/18 Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

03/19 Berkeley, CA – UC Theater

03/20 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

03/21 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

03/23 Austin, TX – Emo’s

03/25 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

03/26 Little Rock, AR – The Hall

03/28 Destin, FL – Club LA

03/29 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

03/30 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

03/31 Columbia, SC – The Senate