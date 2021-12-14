Between The Buried and Me announce 2022 tour with Car Bomb
Between The Buried and Me released a new album, Colors II, in August, and they've now announced a North American tour supporting it. The "Human Is Hell Tour '22" runs through February and March with support from Car Bomb, including stops in Philadelphia, Asbury Park, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Detroit, Denver, Santa Cruz, Tucson, Austin, New Orleans, and more. See all dates below.
The Asbury Park show is on February 27 at House of Independents, and tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10 AM local time.
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME & CARBOMB: 2022 TOUR
02/22 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
02/24 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
02/25 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
02/26 Philadelphia, PA – TBA
02/27 Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents
02/28 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
03/01 Quebec City, QC – Imperial
03/02 Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre
03/04 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
03/05 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
03/06 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
03/08 Detroit, MI – Crofoot
03/09 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
03/10 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s
03/11 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
03/12 Kansas City, MO – Truman
03/13 Tulsa, OK – Cains
03/15 Denver, CO – Summit
03/16 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
03/18 Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst
03/19 Berkeley, CA – UC Theater
03/20 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
03/21 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
03/23 Austin, TX – Emo’s
03/25 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
03/26 Little Rock, AR – The Hall
03/28 Destin, FL – Club LA
03/29 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
03/30 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
03/31 Columbia, SC – The Senate