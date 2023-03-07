Between the Buried and Me announce ‘Parallax II’ tour with Thank You Scientist & Rivers of Nihil

Progressive metal lifers Between the Buried and Me have announced a tour that will find them performing 2012's The Parallax II: Future Sequence in its entirety. Support comes from Thank You Scientist and Rivers of Nihil. Tickets go on sale Friday (3/10) with presales beforehand.

NYC gets a stop on June 20 at Irving Plaza. All dates are listed below.

Between the Buried and Me / Thank You Scientist / Rivers of Nihil -- 2023 Tour Dates

6/16 Charleston, SC-Music Farm

6/17 Baltimore, MD-Baltimore Soundstage

6/18 Philadelphia, PA-Brooklyn Bowl

6/20 New York City, NY-Irving Plaza

6/21 Albany, NY-Empire Live

6/23 Worcester, MA-The Palladium

6/24 Montreal, QC-Club Soda

6/25 Toronto, ONT-Danforth Music Hall

6/27 Millvale, PA-Mr. Smalls Theatre

6/28 Detroit, MI-The Majestic

6/29 Columbus, OH-Newport Music Hall

6/30 Chicago, IL-House of Blues

7/1 Minneapolis, MN-Lyric at Skyway Theatre

7/2 Kansas City, MO-The Truman

7/3 Denver, CO-Ogden Theatre

7/5 Salt Lake City, UT-The Complex

7/7 Calgary, AB-MacEwan Hall

7/8 Edmonton, AB-Union Hall

7/10 Vancouver, BC-The Vogue Theatre

7/11 Seattle, WA-The Crocodile

7/12 Portland, OR-Roseland Theatre

7/13 Sacramento, CA-Ace of Spades

7/15 Anaheim, CA-House of Blues

7/16 San Diego, CA-The Observatory

7/17 Mesa, AZ-The Nile Theatre

7/20 San Antonio, TX-Vibes Event Center

7/21 Dallas, TX-The Factory

7/22 Houston, TX-Warehouse Live

7/23 New Orleans, LA-House of Blues

7/25 St. Louis, MO-Red Flag

7/26 Nashville, TN-Brooklyn Bowl

7/28 St. Petersburg, FL-Jannus Live

7/29 Orlando, FL-The Beacham

7/30 Atlanta, GA-The Masquerade