Between the Buried and Me announce ‘Parallax II’ tour with Thank You Scientist & Rivers of Nihil
Progressive metal lifers Between the Buried and Me have announced a tour that will find them performing 2012's The Parallax II: Future Sequence in its entirety. Support comes from Thank You Scientist and Rivers of Nihil. Tickets go on sale Friday (3/10) with presales beforehand.
NYC gets a stop on June 20 at Irving Plaza. All dates are listed below.
Between the Buried and Me / Thank You Scientist / Rivers of Nihil -- 2023 Tour Dates
6/16 Charleston, SC-Music Farm
6/17 Baltimore, MD-Baltimore Soundstage
6/18 Philadelphia, PA-Brooklyn Bowl
6/20 New York City, NY-Irving Plaza
6/21 Albany, NY-Empire Live
6/23 Worcester, MA-The Palladium
6/24 Montreal, QC-Club Soda
6/25 Toronto, ONT-Danforth Music Hall
6/27 Millvale, PA-Mr. Smalls Theatre
6/28 Detroit, MI-The Majestic
6/29 Columbus, OH-Newport Music Hall
6/30 Chicago, IL-House of Blues
7/1 Minneapolis, MN-Lyric at Skyway Theatre
7/2 Kansas City, MO-The Truman
7/3 Denver, CO-Ogden Theatre
7/5 Salt Lake City, UT-The Complex
7/7 Calgary, AB-MacEwan Hall
7/8 Edmonton, AB-Union Hall
7/10 Vancouver, BC-The Vogue Theatre
7/11 Seattle, WA-The Crocodile
7/12 Portland, OR-Roseland Theatre
7/13 Sacramento, CA-Ace of Spades
7/15 Anaheim, CA-House of Blues
7/16 San Diego, CA-The Observatory
7/17 Mesa, AZ-The Nile Theatre
7/20 San Antonio, TX-Vibes Event Center
7/21 Dallas, TX-The Factory
7/22 Houston, TX-Warehouse Live
7/23 New Orleans, LA-House of Blues
7/25 St. Louis, MO-Red Flag
7/26 Nashville, TN-Brooklyn Bowl
7/28 St. Petersburg, FL-Jannus Live
7/29 Orlando, FL-The Beacham
7/30 Atlanta, GA-The Masquerade