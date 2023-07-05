Beverly Glenn-Copeland announces first shows since 2019 (NYC’s Knockdown Center included)
Beverly Glenn-Copeland's first new album in near 20 years, The Ones Ahead, is out later this month, and he's now announced a tour supporting it. The shows will be his first since 2019, and happen in North America in October, hitting five cities, with "special guests" joining along the way. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Knockdown Center on October 23. Tickets to that and all dates go on sale Friday, July 7 at noon local.
BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND: 2023 TOUR
Oct 15 - Toronto, ON - Eastminster United Church
Oct 18 - Montreal, PQ - Le National
Oct 21 - North Adams, MA - MassMoCA
Oct 23 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center
Oct 25 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church Sanctuary