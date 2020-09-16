Beverly’s Drew Citron preps solo debut (watch the “Kiss Me” video)

Drew Citron, who led Beverly and plays in Public Practice (and played with The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, too), will release her solo debut, Free Now, on October 9 via Park the Van. While the album features a number of guest appearances -- including Sam Owens (aka Sam Evian), Tim Wheeler (Ash), John Agnello (Dinosaur Jr., Sonic Youth, Kurt Vile), Danny Taylor and her Beverly/Public Practice bandmate Scott Rosenthal -- Drew engineered, produced and played most instruments on the album.

We've got the premiere of "Kiss Me," a soaring, crunchy slice of indie rock with the kind of stick-in-your-head chorus fans of Beverly will recognize. "'Kiss Me' is a song about when you've been in a relationship so long, you don't really see the other person and the spark is hard to come by," says Drew. "'Kiss me like you've never met me,' is somewhat of a motto for me. If it's not romance, sparks, excitement, surprise, it's tough to stick around. Also this was an excuse for me to let the power chords fly on this record. I love a pop-rock behemoth."

The song's video was directed by Jenn Freeman and features a pair of dancers whose bodies seem to move as one through clever editing. "Faced with the limitations of social distancing and minimal bodies on a set we tried to capitalize on the ideas of distance, separation, and memory that are present in the song, and use that challenge as an opportunity to explore overlaying images that resemble meaningful human connection," says Freeman.

Drew Citron - Free Now tracklist:

1. Birch Tree

2. Free Now

3. Dead On Arrival

4. Kiss Me

5. 17

6. White Noise

7. Summertime 03:21

8. Don't Know A Good Thing

9. Love's The Illusion