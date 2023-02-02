Beyoncé adds more North American dates to ‘Renaissance’ world tour
Beyoncé has just added even more dates to the Renaissance world tour that she announced yesterday, including second nights in Toronto, Chicago, the NYC-area, DC, Atlanta, LA, and Houston. Ticket registration for those shows are open now through Friday (2/3) at noon. Citi and Verizon Up presales will follow.
Live Nation notes, "Fan demand already exceeds the number of available tickets by more than 800% based on current registration numbers in the Group A cities. To help meet demand for this first group of dates going on sale, seven shows have now been added based on venue and scheduling availabilities around the time of the tour. Even with these added dates, it is still expected that the majority of interested fans will not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply."
Other cities on the tour have registration open longer. All dates and registration info below.
Beyoncé -- 2023 Tour Dates
NORTH AMERICA GROUP A - Registration open now until Friday, Feb 3 at 12pm ET:
July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 9, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre – ADDED SHOW
July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium – ADDED SHOW
July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
July 30, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium – ADDED SHOW
Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field
Aug. 06, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field – ADDED SHOW
Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – ADDED SHOW
Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 03, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium – ADDED SHOW
Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 24, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium – ADDED SHOW
NORTH AMERICA GROUP B - Registration open now until Thurs, Feb 9 at 11:59pm ET. Stay tuned for further updates
July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
NORTH AMERICA GROUP C - Registration open now until Thurs, Feb 16 at 11:59pm ET. Stay tuned for further updates
July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America's Center
Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome