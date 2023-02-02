Beyoncé adds more North American dates to ‘Renaissance’ world tour

Beyoncé has just added even more dates to the Renaissance world tour that she announced yesterday, including second nights in Toronto, Chicago, the NYC-area, DC, Atlanta, LA, and Houston. Ticket registration for those shows are open now through Friday (2/3) at noon. Citi and Verizon Up presales will follow.

Live Nation notes, "Fan demand already exceeds the number of available tickets by more than 800% based on current registration numbers in the Group A cities. To help meet demand for this first group of dates going on sale, seven shows have now been added based on venue and scheduling availabilities around the time of the tour. Even with these added dates, it is still expected that the majority of interested fans will not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply."

Other cities on the tour have registration open longer. All dates and registration info below.

Beyoncé -- 2023 Tour Dates

NORTH AMERICA GROUP A - Registration open now until Friday, Feb 3 at 12pm ET:

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 9, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre – ADDED SHOW

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium – ADDED SHOW

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

July 30, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium – ADDED SHOW

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 06, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field – ADDED SHOW

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – ADDED SHOW

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 03, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium – ADDED SHOW

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 24, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium – ADDED SHOW

NORTH AMERICA GROUP B - Registration open now until Thurs, Feb 9 at 11:59pm ET. Stay tuned for further updates

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

NORTH AMERICA GROUP C - Registration open now until Thurs, Feb 16 at 11:59pm ET. Stay tuned for further updates

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America's Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome