Beyoncé announces dates for ‘Renaissance’ world tour

It's official: Beyoncé has confirmed a world tour in support of her new album Renaissance, our #2 album of 2022. It begins with a Europe/UK run in May and June, and North American dates start on July 8 in Toronto, with shows in Philly, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, the NYC-area, DC, Atlanta, Las Vegas, San Francisco, LA, Vancouver, Seattle, Houston, New Orleans, and more. Tickets will be on sale "soon," according to Beyoncé's website. Stay tuned.

The NYC-area dates are July 29 & 30 at MetLife Stadium. All dates are listed below.

May 10 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14 – Brussels, BE – Baudoin Stadium

May 17 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

May 20 – Edinburgh, UK – Murrayfield

May 23 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur

May 30 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur

June 2 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur

June 6 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

June 8 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15 – Cologne, DE – Rheinenergiestadion

June 17 – Amsterdam, NL – JC Arena

June 18 – Amsterdam, NL – JC Arena

June 21 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Nardowy

July 8 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 9 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 – Nashville, NY – Nissan Stadium

July 17 – Louisville, KY – Cardinal Stadium

July 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

July 26 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

July 30 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

August 1 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

August 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Stadium

August 5 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

August 9 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

August 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 16 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

August 18 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

August 21 – St Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

August 24 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

August 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

August 30 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

September 2 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

September 3 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

September 11 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

September 13 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

September 18 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

September 21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

September 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

September 27 – New Orleans – Caesars Superdome