Beyoncé begins ‘Renaissance’ tour (setlist, videos & pics of opening night)

Beyoncé began her Renaissance world tour at Sweden's Friends Arena tonight (5/10). Her three-hour, 36-song, career-spanning set was broken up into seven acts, including all of Renaissance, a great selection of classics, songs she features on like Jay-Z and Kanye West's "Lift Off" and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix, and covers of Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down" and Maze & Frankie Beverly's "Before I Let Go." Check out the full setlist, lots of fan-shot videos, and pro-shot photos below.

Beyoncé's tour hits the NYC-area on July 29 & 30 at MetLife Stadium. All upcoming dates are listed below as well.

SETLIST (via)

Opening Act

The Signboard (Video Introduction)

Dangerously in Love 2 (Live Debut - Shortened)

Flaws and All (Contains elements of " Adventures in the Land of Music" by Dynasty; First time live since 2013)

1+1 (Contains elements of " Partition"; First time live since 2016)

I'm Goin' Down (Mary J. Blige cover)

I Care

RENAISSANCE

RENAISSANCE (Video Introduction - Contains elements of "Cuff It", "Energy" & "Break My Soul")

I'M THAT GIRL (Live Debut - Extended spoken intro)

COZY (Live Debut)

ALIEN SUPERSTAR (Live Debut - Contains… more )

Lift Off (JAY Z & Kanye West cover) (Live Debut - Shortened)

7/11 (Dancers Interlude)

MOTHERBOARD

MOTHERBOARD (Video Interlude - Contains interpolation of 'Can You Feel It' by Fingers Inc.)

CUFF IT (Live Debut - Contains elements of "CUFF IT - WETTER REMIX")

ENERGY (Live Debut - Contains elements of "Countdown")

BREAK MY SOUL (Live Debut - Contains elements of "BREAK MY SOUL - THE QUEENS REMIX")

OPULENCE

OPULENCE (Video Interlude - Contains elements of "No Angel" & "PURE/HONEY" and “Ghost”)

Formation (Shortened)

Diva (Shortened)

Run the World (Girls) (Shortened)

MY POWER (Live Debut - Shortened)

BLACK PARADE (Live Debut - Contains elements of "Formation")

Savage (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion cover) (Live Debut - Contains elements of "Yoncé")

Partition (Shortened)

ANOINTED

ANOINTED (Video Interlude - Contains elements of "Yoncé" & "Family Feud")

CHURCH GIRL (Live Debut)

Get Me Bodied (Shortened)

Before I Let Go (Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover) (Contains elements of "Freakum Dress")

Rather Die Young

Love on Top (Contains elements of "I Want You Back" by Jackson 5)

Crazy in Love

Freedom (Band Jam. Interlude - Contains elements of "Green Light")

ANOINTED - PT. 2

Love Hangover (Diana Ross song) (Sung by the choristers)

PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA (Live Debut)

VIRGO'S GROOVE (Live Debut)

Naughty Girl

MOVE (Live Debut - Contains elements of "Move Ya Body" by Nina Sky)

HEATED (Live Debut)

MEGAMIX (Elements of "Find Your Way Back", "Flawless" & "Already" & “Kitty Kat” & “HEARD ABOUT US”)

THIQUE (Live Debut - Contains elements of “End of Time" & "Toxic" by Britney Spears)

ALL UP IN YOUR MIND (Live Debut)

Drunk in Love

MIND CONTROL

MIND CONTROL (Video Interlude - Contains elements of "Ghost", "Bootylicious" & "Single Ladies")

AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (Live Debut)

PURE/HONEY (Live Debut - Contains elements of "Blow" and the artist 'KevinJZ Prodigy' - Extended vouging outro ')

SUMMER RENAISSANCE (Live Debut)

Beyoncé -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 11, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 01, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 03, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 04, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Vélodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 18, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

June 28, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 9, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

July 30, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 14, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America's Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 27, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 01, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 04, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 24, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome