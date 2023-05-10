Beyoncé begins ‘Renaissance’ tour (setlist, videos & pics of opening night)
Beyoncé began her Renaissance world tour at Sweden's Friends Arena tonight (5/10). Her three-hour, 36-song, career-spanning set was broken up into seven acts, including all of Renaissance, a great selection of classics, songs she features on like Jay-Z and Kanye West's "Lift Off" and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix, and covers of Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down" and Maze & Frankie Beverly's "Before I Let Go." Check out the full setlist, lots of fan-shot videos, and pro-shot photos below.
Beyoncé's tour hits the NYC-area on July 29 & 30 at MetLife Stadium. All upcoming dates are listed below as well.
SETLIST (via)
Opening Act
The Signboard (Video Introduction)
Dangerously in Love 2 (Live Debut - Shortened)
Flaws and All (Contains elements of " Adventures in the Land of Music" by Dynasty; First time live since 2013)
1+1 (Contains elements of " Partition"; First time live since 2016)
I'm Goin' Down (Mary J. Blige cover)
I Care
RENAISSANCE
RENAISSANCE (Video Introduction - Contains elements of "Cuff It", "Energy" & "Break My Soul")
I'M THAT GIRL (Live Debut - Extended spoken intro)
COZY (Live Debut)
ALIEN SUPERSTAR (Live Debut - Contains… more )
Lift Off (JAY Z & Kanye West cover) (Live Debut - Shortened)
7/11 (Dancers Interlude)
MOTHERBOARD
MOTHERBOARD (Video Interlude - Contains interpolation of 'Can You Feel It' by Fingers Inc.)
CUFF IT (Live Debut - Contains elements of "CUFF IT - WETTER REMIX")
ENERGY (Live Debut - Contains elements of "Countdown")
BREAK MY SOUL (Live Debut - Contains elements of "BREAK MY SOUL - THE QUEENS REMIX")
OPULENCE
OPULENCE (Video Interlude - Contains elements of "No Angel" & "PURE/HONEY" and “Ghost”)
Formation (Shortened)
Diva (Shortened)
Run the World (Girls) (Shortened)
MY POWER (Live Debut - Shortened)
BLACK PARADE (Live Debut - Contains elements of "Formation")
Savage (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion cover) (Live Debut - Contains elements of "Yoncé")
Partition (Shortened)
ANOINTED
ANOINTED (Video Interlude - Contains elements of "Yoncé" & "Family Feud")
CHURCH GIRL (Live Debut)
Get Me Bodied (Shortened)
Before I Let Go (Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover) (Contains elements of "Freakum Dress")
Rather Die Young
Love on Top (Contains elements of "I Want You Back" by Jackson 5)
Crazy in Love
Freedom (Band Jam. Interlude - Contains elements of "Green Light")
ANOINTED - PT. 2
Love Hangover (Diana Ross song) (Sung by the choristers)
PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA (Live Debut)
VIRGO'S GROOVE (Live Debut)
Naughty Girl
MOVE (Live Debut - Contains elements of "Move Ya Body" by Nina Sky)
HEATED (Live Debut)
MEGAMIX (Elements of "Find Your Way Back", "Flawless" & "Already" & “Kitty Kat” & “HEARD ABOUT US”)
THIQUE (Live Debut - Contains elements of “End of Time" & "Toxic" by Britney Spears)
ALL UP IN YOUR MIND (Live Debut)
Drunk in Love
MIND CONTROL
MIND CONTROL (Video Interlude - Contains elements of "Ghost", "Bootylicious" & "Single Ladies")
AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (Live Debut)
PURE/HONEY (Live Debut - Contains elements of "Blow" and the artist 'KevinJZ Prodigy' - Extended vouging outro ')
SUMMER RENAISSANCE (Live Debut)
Beyoncé -- 2023 Tour Dates
May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 11, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 01, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 03, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 04, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Vélodrome
June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
June 18, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
June 28, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 9, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
July 30, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field
Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 14, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America's Center
Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 27, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 01, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 04, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 24, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome