Beyoncé breaks record for most Grammy wins ever

Beyoncé has officially broken the record for most Grammy wins ever with 32 wins. The record was broken with Renaissance winning Best Dance/Electronic Album. In her acceptance speech, Beyoncé said, "Thank you so much. I'm trying not to be too emotional, and I'm trying to just receive this night. I wanna thank God for protecting me, thank you God. I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny, who's not here, but he's here in spirit. I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I'd like to thank the queer community for your love, and for inventing the genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys, thank you." Watch her acceptance speech for that:

Beyoncé arrived slightly late to the ceremony and missed the opportunity to accept her Best R&B Song win for "Cuff It," but collaborator Nile Rodgers gave a speech in her place. Once she did arrive, host Trevor Noah went over to her and husband Jay-Z and gave her her trophies. She had also won Best Dance/Electronic Recording for "Break My Soul" and Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa" during the Premiere Ceremony.

Beyoncé was also up for Album, Record, and Song of the Year, but lost Album to Harry Styles, Record to Lizzo (who called her "the artist of our lives" in her acceptance speech), and Song to Bonnie Raitt. This was her fourth time being nominated for AOTY. Previously, she lost to Taylor Swift, Beck, and Adele. See the full list of winners here.