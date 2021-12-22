Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish, Sparks, Brian Wilson & more on 2022 Oscars Best Song shortlist

While nominations for the 2022 Oscars won't be announced till February 8, the Academy has announced the shortlist for this year's Best Original Song. Out of 84 songs submitted, the shortlist features 15 and there are some interesting nominees. Beyoncé and Jay-Z could potentially face off against each other, respectively, for “Be Alive” from King Richard, and “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall. Kid Cudi, who also has a credit on "Guns Go Bang," is also on the shortlist for “Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up, which is also credited to Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, and Taura Stinson.

Also on the shortlist: Sparks for "So May We Start?" from Annette, Brian Wilson and Jim James for “Right Where I Belong” from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, Billie Eilish and Finneas for "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name, U2 for “Your Song Saved My Life” from Sing 2, last year's winner, H.E.R., for “Automatic Woman” from Bruised, and Van Morrison for “Down To Joy” from Belfast. Check out the full Best Original Song shortlist, and a playlist with every song apart from "Down to Joy," below.

The 2022 Oscars will be given out March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

2022 Oscars - Best Original Song Shortlist

Sparks - “So May We Start?” from Annette

Van Morrison - “Down To Joy” from Belfast

Brian Wilson, Jim James - “Right Where I Belong” from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

H.E.R., Van Hunt, Starrah - “Automatic Woman” from Bruised

Idina Menzel, Laura Veltz - “Dream Girl” from Cinderella

Nicholai Baster, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder, Marius deVries - “Beyond The Shore” from CODA

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Amandla Stenberg - “The Anonymous Ones” from Dear Evan Hansen

Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Taura Stinson - “Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up

Lin-Manuel Miranda - “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto

Diane Warren - “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days

Jeymes Samuel, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z - “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall

Beyoncé, Dixson - “Be Alive” from King Richard

Billie Eilish, Finneas - “No Time To Die” from No Time to Die

Jaimie Alexander, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King - “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect

U2 - “Your Song Saved My Life” from Sing 2