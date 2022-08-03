Beyoncé releases “Break My Soul” remix EP, making changes to new album following backlash

Hot on the heels of Renaissance, Beyoncé has released an EP of remixes to lead single "Break My Soul." The EP features reworks by will.i.am, Terry Hunter, and Nita Aviance, as well as Renaissance producer and collaborator Honey Dijon. Via Instagram, Honey Dijon (who also co-produced two songs on the album) wrote:

Thank you @Beyonce for this incredible moment. Meeting and working with you on Renaissance has been life changing. Your elegance, beauty, talent, work ethic, and vision is truly inspirational. To share my Chicago house music roots and black queer and trans culture with you and the world is profound and emotional. I am honored, humbled, delirious with joy, and proud.

Listen to all the remixes of "Break My Soul" below.

Meanwhile, some changes are being made to Renaissance after Beyoncé came under fire for certain aspects of the album. She revealed that she would be removing the ableist slur "spaz" from the song "Heated" following criticism (the same word that Lizzo removed from her song "Grrrls" just weeks earlier), and she removed the interpolation of Kelis' "Milkshake" after Kelis accused her of using it without permission or credit. Following the news that Beyoncé would be changing the "Heated" lyric, Monica Lewinsky suggested that, while she's at it, she remove the line about Lewinsky from 2013's "Partition" as well.