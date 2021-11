Beyoncé has released her first new song in over a year, "Be Alive," which is from King Richard, the new Will Smith-starring biopic on Richard Williams (father of Venus and Serena). The song's cut from the same powerful, triumphant cloth that most of Beyoncé's music since Lemonade has been, and it really stands on its own as a worthy new song, outside of the context of the film. Listen below.

