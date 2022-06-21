Beyoncé releases new song “Break My Soul” ft. Big Freedia (listen)

Last week, Beyoncé announced that her new album Renaissance will be out July 29, and today she released a new single, "Break My Soul." It's fueled by clubby production from Tricky Stewart, The-Dream, and Bey herself that uses elements of Robin S' '90s house-pop hit "Show Me Love" (that song's writers Allen George and Fred McFarlane are both credited) and has vocals by Big Freedia sampled from "Explode." Beyoncé tops it off with exactly the kind of powerhouse delivery you expect from the Queen Bey, plus a rapped verse. Listen below. Judging by the single artwork, it seems to be track 6 on the new album.