Beyoncé releasing new album ‘Renaissance’ next month

The six-plus year wait for a new Beyoncé album is almost over. Her website currently lists a new album called Renaissance, and subtitled act i, due July 29. Streaming services like TIDAL, Spotify, and Apple Music also advertised the title and release date, and Bey updated her Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook bios with the same information.

The listing on Beyoncé's website has an exclusive box set with a tee shirt, CD, collectible box, 28-page photo booklet, mini poster, and more. It says it "begins shipping July 29th upon album release."

That's all we know for now, but, get excited!!

Beyoncé's last album was 2016's Lemonade, which we named the 8th best album of the 2010s.