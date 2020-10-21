Beyonce, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj & others speak out against police brutality in Nigeria

The situation in Nigeria between the government and protests against police brutality escalated on Tuesday (10/20), with Amnesty International reporting, "Amnesty International has received credible but disturbing evidence of excessive use of force occasioning deaths of protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos. While we continue to investigate the killings, Amnesty International wishes to remind the authorities that under international law, security forces may only resort to the use of lethal force when strictly unavoidable to protect against imminent threat of death or serious injury."

Several musicians -- including Nigerian musicians like Burna Boy, Davido, WizKid, Tiwa Savage, and Mr. Eazi -- have lent their voices to the #EndSARS movement (SARS, or the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, was the name of Nigeria's notoriously cruel police unit, which was reportedly dissolved earlier this month), and as The FADER points out, megastars like Beyonce, Rihanna, and Nicki Minaj are getting involved now too, along with many others.

Beyonce wrote:

I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has to be an end to SARS. We have been working on partnerships with youth organisations to support those protesting for change. We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food, and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand with you. Please visit beyonce.com for a list of organisations to show your support.

Rihanna wrote:

I can’t bear to see this torture and brutalisation that is continuing to affect nations across our planet. ‘It is such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by. My heart is broken for Nigeria. It is unbearable to watch.

American politicians like Hillary Clinton have also gotten involved. She tweeted, "I’m calling on [President Muhammadu Buhari] and the [Nigerian Army] to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment."

View more posts below, from Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper, Burna Boy, WizKid, Davido, Mr. Eazi and DeJ Loaf.

To learn more about the protests in Nigeria and why the whole world needs to be paying attention, read this new TIME article and watch the short video from Amnesty International embedded below.

Amnesty International also has a pre-written email that you can sign and send to President Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation, demanding justice for victims of police brutality in Nigeria.