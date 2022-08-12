Beyoncé teams with The Isley Brothers for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” rework (listen)

Beyoncé has been everywhere lately, with the release of her great new album Renaissance, the "Break My Soul" remix EP, and the "Break My Soul" remix with Madonna, and now she's teamed up with soul legend Ronald Isley for a rework of The Isley Brothers' 1975 classic "Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2)." They stay pretty faithful to the original, but turn it into a duet between Ronald and Beyoncé, and Bey's powerhouse voice sounds great on this timeless song. Check it out below.