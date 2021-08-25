Beyond (pre-Quicksand, 108, Inside Out) doc screening in Brooklyn ft. Q&A w/ band members

What Awaits Us - A Beyond Story, the new documentary on veteran NYHC band Beyond, will screen in various cities this September, including at Prospect Park's Nitehawk Cinema on September 15 as part of the venue's Music Driven series. The 7:30 PM screening will be followed by a Q&A with band members Kevin Egan and Tom Capone, moderated by hardcore punk author Tony Rettman. Before the doc, they'll screen footage of Beyond from the "For Pete’s Sake Benefit" at CBGB in 1988. Tickets are on sale now. The film's synopsis reads:

Before there was ever a 108, Inside Out or Quicksand, there was Beyond. And in 1988, Tom Capone and Kevin Egan took their seven song demo recorded in their hometown of Holbrook, NY and brought it to Some Records on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. From there, everything took off. What Awaits Us: A Beyond Story is a documentary that not only chronicles the history of the New York Hardcore band Beyond, including their origin, their adventures and their demise after recording what is now considered an iconic record, but also depicts Egan’s journey from New York to California as he tries to figure out where Beyond fits into his life today. The film includes interviews with members of the band, along with interviews with members of Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today, Judge, Burn, Bold and more.

Trailer and full list of upcoming screenings below. More info at whatawaitsus.nyc.

Screening Dates

Sept 15 Nighthawk Cinema, Prospect Park, Brooklyn

Sept 21 Beaulahland, Portland, OR

Sept 22 The Golden Bull, Oakland, CA

Sept 24 Artifice, Las Vegas, NV

Sept 25 The Commissary Lounge, Costa Mesa, CA

Sept 26 The Guild Theater, Albuquerque, NM